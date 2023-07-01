Police hunting for Bartica man who allegedly raped 20-year-old female

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly raped a 20-year-old female at a beach in Bartica, Region Seven, on Friday.

The Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), in a statement, said that the female and the suspect are known to each other.

She told investigators that at about 18:00h on Friday, the suspect invited and took her to Sixth Avenue Beach at Bartica, where they imbibed.

It started to rain, and they went into the suspect’s car for shelter. The victim told Police that the suspect forcefully took off her clothes without her consent and had unprotected sex with her against her will for about four minutes.

The suspect then dropped her home, where she related her ordeal to a friend who advised her to make a report to the Police.

Police are currently looking for the suspect to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...