POLICE HUNTING FOR FATHER WHO ALLEGEDLY SHOT DAUGHTER’S BOYFRIEND DEAD

A 44-year-old man allegedly shot his son-in-law dead in the East La Penitence area on Friday. The issue reportedly stemmed over the suspect’s disapproval with his daughter and the now dead man’s relationship.

Dead is 25-year-old Leon Gittens of lot 118 Cowan Street, Kingston.

Police in Regional Division #4A are currently searching for the suspect who made good his escape.

According to the police report, the shooting incident occurred at midnight on 2022-02-18 at lot 211 Freeman Street, East La Penitence at midnight, and investigations revealed that Gittens – who shared an intimate relationship with the suspect’s daughter – was allegedly threatened earlier in January last by the suspect.

On the fatal night the victim went to the La Penitence location to pick up his girlfriend. She told police she observed her father dressed in a blue dress with a wig on his head and armed with a black handgun entered the yard and as she ran for cover she heard three loud explosions similar to that of gunshots after which the suspect ran from the yard and made good his escape.

Upon checking she saw Gittens lying motionless in front of a bedroom and an alarm was raised. The injured Gittens was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Doctor Elliott. The body is now at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Efforts were made to locate the suspect but without success. Police continue efforts at apprehending him.