Police hunting for “female suspected to be male” as man dies in guest house

Crime sleuths are probing the death of 49-year-old Umar Ally, whose naked body was found in a room at the Quamina Guest House at Lot 126 Quamina Street, Georgetown, on Sunday.

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that Ally, who lived at Lot 221 ‘B’ Field Pattensen, Greater Georgetown, checked into the hotel with “someone dressed like a female but suspected to be a male” at about 14:00h.

At about 14:15h, the Receptionist told investigators that she was in her working area when the identifiable person rushed out of the room and told her that Ally had fallen and hit his head on the tile by the toilet area.

As such, she accompanied the identifiable person to the room, where she checked the toilet area and saw the man lying on the floor with blood oozing behind his head.

The body was naked. She then told the identifiable person that he had to wait until they called an ambulance. She left him in the room and returned to the Reception area. She contacted her supervisor, who contacted the Guyana Fire Service ambulance, which arrived shortly after and examined the body.

The identifiable person made good his escape by jumping out the southeastern bedroom window within public view in a western direction along Quamina Street.

A doctor pronounced the man dead, several persons were questioned, and CCTV cameras were seen and extracted.

The body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour for storage, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). Checks were made for the ‘person’, but he was not located. Further investigations are ongoing.

