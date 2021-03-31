Police hunting for relative of murdered ‘Henry boys’ in relation to murder of 68-year-old man

The older brother of slain Joel Henry and cousin of the murdered Isaiah Henry- the two (2 boys found dead in a field in West Coast Berbice (WCB), last year, is now being hunted by the cops in relation to the murder of 68-year-old Sooroojdeo Deochand, whose chopped body was discovered in his Number Three Village, Berbice, home on Tuesday (yesterday).

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) this morning (Wednesday) issued a Wanted Bulletin for 24-year-old Mark Anthony Henry whose last known address is Lot 32 South Public Road, Mon Choisi, WCB.

The GPF is asking that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Henry is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station

Deochand’s body was discovered by a female relative who found the man lifeless with multiple chops wounds about his body at his residence.

HGP Nightly News understands that the woman made the gruesome discovery after she arrived at the now dead man’s home to “check on him” after she received information that he had been chopped and needed to be taken to the hospital to seek medical attention.

When the woman arrived at Deochand’s house, she stated that she called out for him several times, but each call went unanswered and this prompted her to push the man door to his house open to investigate.

Upon doing so, she saw Deochand lying in a pool of blood with several chops to his body.

The GPF subsequently confirmed that there was one (1) wound to the now dead man’s left side face, one (1) to the back of his head, another wound to the side of his left hand and one (1) on the right hand which completely severed three (3) of his fingers.

Deochand was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to previous reports, Deochand had been one of the suspects questioned by the police in relation to the murders of the two (2) teens- 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry.

On September 6, 2020, the mutilated bodies of the Henry cousins were discovered in the backlands of Cotton Tree, WCB, two (2) days after they had left their Number Three Village, WCB home to pick coconuts in the backlands and failed to return to their homes.

Their mutilated bodies were found were found in clumps of bushes partially covered in mud after their family members and other relatives formed search parties in an effort to locate the boys.

Subsequently, three (3) males – 19-year-old Akash Singh, called “Monkey,” of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE); his stepbrother, 33-year-old Anil Sancharra, called “Dan pole” and “Rasta,” of D’ Edward Village, WCB; and 34-year-old Vinod Gopaul, called “Magga,” of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice – were charged for the murders of the Henry cousins.