Police hunting for suspects that robbed 2 GDF ranks on seawall

Police are now searching for two males, one who they say are identifiable that pounced upon two serving members of the Guyana Defense Force and robbed them of their possessions on Wednesday evening.

According to a police report, the two suspects were armed with a knife and approached a 39-year-old Woman Corporal and a 23-year-old male Private, both from the Guyana Defence Force on foot at around 19:45hrs. The GDF ranks were at the time sitting on the seawall along the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Pump Station.

The duo were relieved of One (1) black handbag valued $4,500, one black Alcatel cellular phone valued $25,000 and $19,000 cash (GC).

“One of the two suspects pointed a knife at the victims demanding that they handed over their valuables. Fearful for her life, the female victim ran and left her bag, while the male victim was relieved of his cash.” A statement from the police said.

The suspects then made good their escape.

Several persons in the area were questioned but no useful information received. Further investigations are ongoing.