Police hunting for trio responsible for teen being stabbed to death

-youth allegedly murdered during row over money

Three men are being sought by law enforcement officials for the stabbing to death of a teenager during a row over money on Wednesday evening.

On the day in question, the now dead 18-year-old, Adrian Purlette of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, had been visiting a friend’s home at Hoopie Lane, between Durban and Hadfield Streets, when he lost his life.

While at his friend’s residence, around 21:00h, three men showed up there and demanded money from him.

HGP Nightly News understands that the youth reportedly told the trio that he had no cash and this resulted in a heated argument between the men and him.

After a while, the teen allegedly left his friend’s home and was exiting the area but the three men followed him and another confrontation took place. However, things quickly escalated and Purlette was dealt several stabs to his body.

According to the now dead teen’s friend, some five (5) minutes after Purlette had left his home, he heard him shouting that he had been stabbed and immediately he rushed to Purlette’s rescue.

However, when he arrived at the location where Purlette had been, he told the cops that he saw the teen lying in a pool of blood and he quickly picked the bleeding youth up and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical attention.

Despite the efforts of doctors and other medical staff there to save the teen’s life, Purlette succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Thursday.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing as police are now on a manhunt for the three men allegedly responsible for the youth’s death.