Police hunting for trio who ‘opened fire’ at Ranks on Patrol

Police ranks of Regional Division 4’C’ who were on patrol duty on Thursday morning at about 01:22 hours came under fire by occupants of a motorcar, after they attempted to stop the vehicle which was being driven in a dangerous manner.

The ranks were on mobile patrol duties in the vicinity of Sparendaam Public Road when they observed the Toyota Allion Motorcar PSS 7835, moving in a dangerous manner on the Plaisance Public Road, and then turned into Prince William Street.

As a result, the ranks proceeded behind the motorcar and while in the vicinity of Crown Dam, Industry, East Coast Demerara, the occupants discharged two rounds in the direction of the patrol.

The ranks then returned fire, after which the car stopped and three males exited the vehicle and escaped into the nearby cane fields.

The abandoned vehicle was subsequently searched by the ranks and multiple passport pictures along with an NBS bank book, several copies of Nigerian passports in favour of two individuals (name provided), and a copy of a Guyanese ID card bearing the name of a female (name provided) were found.

The motorcar along with the documents were lodged at the Sparendaam Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.