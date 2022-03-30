Police in search of Haslington man after discovery on ganja 

Following a threatening behaviour report made by a 24-year-old female against her brother-in-law, ranks of the Anti-Crime Patrol in Regional Division #4C found six transparent ziplock bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis in a blue metal barrel on the veranda of the suspect’s Haslington North, ECD residence. A search was said to be conducted after ranks began to smell a strong scent of cannabis upon their arrival around 23:00 hours on Monday night.

The suspect who is also the person the threatening behaviour report was lodged against has not been found. Checks are being made for the suspect.

The suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 1,280 grams.