POLICE IN SEARCH OF THREE THIEVES FOR ROBBERY AT NIS

Police are in search of three thieves who carted off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the National Insurance Scheme office in Melanie Damishana on the East Coast of Demerara. Javone Vickerie reports.

According to the police, three men in the wee hours of 01:30hrs, three men managed to break and enter into the National Insurance Scheme Office located in Melanie Damishana, East Coast of Demerara.

When Nightly News arrived at the location Tuesday morning, security personnel blocked several media persons from entering the compound. Several persons were also barred from entering the premises.

The police say that the thieves first pounced on two female security guards who were on duty when the robbery occurred. The men according to the police relieved the weapon of their service revolvers and six rounds of ammunition.

The bandits also took their cellular phones. The police stated that the perpetrators then reportedly took the guards to the back of the building, bound their hands and feet and returned only the weapons to them.

It was further stated by the police that the men managed to make their way into the building and extracted a metal safe which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that statements from the security guards and other eyewitnesses were taken. The thieves are said to be known characters to the police. Persons with information which may help the police are asked to contact 911 or the nearest police station.