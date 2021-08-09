Police intercepts 22- year -old at Parika with cannabis, ammunition

According to a release, foot patrol policemen on the Parika Public Road East Bank Essequibo saw the man acting in a suspicious man afterwhich a search was conducted. Nothing was found on his person however a black face mask was found in his haversack containing some items. When unraveled, two suspected live 9mm ammunition were found. Further search in the haversack revealed a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa .He was immediately arrested and escorted to the Parika Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to three grams.The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue .

