Police investigates alleged suicide of 25 year- old dead Crabwood Creek man

Police say they are investigating an alleged suicide committed by a 25-year-old male of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne Berbice, who was found by his wife lying motionless on the ground in their home on Monday night.



The man’s wife reportedly told police that herself and husband werewatching television on Monday evening during which he was imbibing. She said she later retired to bed at about 21:00hrs leaving her husband in theliving room and was awakened at around 23:30hrs by the light from thetelevision light.

She subsequently went downstairs to check on her husband and found him lifeless. An alarm was raised, and the victim was taken to the SkeldonPublic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. No marks of violence were seen on the body.