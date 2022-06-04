Police investigating “a death in cemetery”





Police in Regional Division 4’C’ are investigating the death of Compton Lawrence, a 76-year-old pensioner of Lot 120 Logwood Enmore, East Coast Demerara which occurred between 2022/06/03 at about 13:00hrs and 2022/06/04 about 07:30hrs at the Logwood Enmore Cemetery.

Enquiries diclosed that the deceased was last seen alive on the first mentioned date and time at the said cemetery consuming alcohol.

On the second mentioned date and time a resident was passing by the cemetery when the body of the deceased was seen lying face downwards between two tombs.

The matter was reported to the police. The body was examined and what appears to be bruises were seen about his face. The body was escorted to CC Nicholson Hospital where he was pronounced dead by Doctor Jainayan. The body was then escorted to Jerricks Funeral Home waiting post mortem examination.

Several persons were questioned in the area but no additional information was received.

Statement was taken and investigation in progress.