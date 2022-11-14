Police investigating alleged murder at Kwakwani, suspect yet to be apprehended

Police in Regional Division #10 are investigating the death of Joshua Dianid (DOB – 23rd May, 1994), a truck driver of Kwakwani Staff Hill, Upper Berbice river.

The incident occurred on 2022/11/13 at about 02:10 hrs at Bushpool, Kwakwani Staff Hill. The suspect is a 36-year-old driver of Kwakwani airstrip.

Police ranks visited the scene on 2022/11/13 at about 02:20 hrs. Enquiries disclosed that on 2022/11/13 at about 01:45 hrs, the suspect’s 36-year-old wife was in the company of the now deceased man, drinking beers, when the suspect approached his wife and Joshua Dianid.

An argument ensued during which the suspect armed himself with a broken bottle and start stabbing his wife and Joshua Dianid.

They were then rushed to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex where they were seen by Doctor Thomas.

Joshua Dianid later died whilst being treated. The female is said to be in a stable condition. The suspect has not yet been arrested.

Investigations are continuing.