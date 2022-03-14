POLICE INVESTIGATING ALLEGED MURDER OF GDF CORPORAL 

A Corporal of the Guyana Defence Force was allegedly stabbed and subsequently died on Monday about 00:45.

Police Detectives are investigating the alleged murder of Chaves Mangal, 28-year-old of Enterprise Garden, E.C.D. The incident occurred at lot 142 Phase 2 Good Hope, E.C.D, by 4 male suspects armed with knives and cutlasses.

Enquiries disclosed that on 2022-03-13 about 17:00 the victim was at a wedding at the mentioned address where the suspects were also present imbibing alcohol.

According to an eyewitness, one of the suspects approached the DJ enquiring about the music which at the time had stopped, causing other patrons at the wedding to gather at the DJ booth where according to the eyewitness, the said suspect pulled a knife from his waist and dealt the deceased a stab to his right upper chest. The eyewitness confronted the suspect and was also stabbed to his left hand while another suspect threw a bottle at him.

The four males then armed themselves with glass bottles and began to throw the bottles at the building, after which they ran away.

The deceased, who lost consciousness, was picked up and rushed to the Balwant Singh Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving treatment about 01:18 hours.

His body is presently at Jerrick’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

A 24 year-old man who was the DJ at the wedding, exited the yard during the ordeal and was confronted by one of the suspects who dealt him a chop to his left hand and relieved him of a Mac Pro Book laptop computer valued $130,000. He was rushed to the GPHC where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient.

One of the suspects was arrested about five houses away from where the incident took place, and a search was conducted on his person and two knives and a scissors were found in his pants waist.

The suspect who had visible injuries to his forehead, left hand and body was questioned how he received his injuries and stated he was at the mentioned wedding house and was attacked. He was also taken to the GPHC to receive medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.