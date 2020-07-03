Police investigating “altercation” between customer, Security officer at GTT Retail Store

A customer visiting a location of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) reportedly to conduct business ended up in an altercation with a security officer resulting in the cops being called in.

In a press release today, GTT confirmed that it is aware of the altercation in question which took place at its Retail Store located at lot 54 Brickdam, Georgetown.

The telecommunications giant pointed out that the matter involved an officer employed by a private security firm and a customer.

“As a result of the incident, the security firm has taken immediate action and removed the officer involved from that location. Upon the company’s immediate reporting of the matter to the Guyana Police Force, formal investigations into the altercation have commenced,” it stated.