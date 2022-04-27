Police investigating Break and Enter and Larceny at President Granger’s Former house

The Chetwynd Learning Centre and

Home of Former President, David Arthur Granger located on Thorne Drive, D’Urban backlands was broken into three days ago and a number of items are now missing.

Police are now searching for the culprits behind for the burglary of the building.

According to police, a 52-inch Samsung Television valued $240,000, one Lasko stand fan valued $7,000, four Hawaii Laptop computers valued $320,000, one HP printer valued $120,000 and one barber set in a black shoulder bag valued $50,000 were stolen.

The incident occurred which occurred between Sunday and Monday around 18:45 hrs and

5:45hrs.

Police headquarters reported that on Sunday,

at about 18:45 hours, a security guard and handyman of Independence Boulevard,

Albouystown who works at Mr. Granger’s residence, secured the building leaving everything intact and went home.

When he returned on Monday, at about 5:45hrs, he discovered that the door to the northern side of the building was opened and the lock was on the ground.

He immediately began to make checks and discovered that the Samsung 52-inch television was missing.

He contacted the Former President who came and made further checks and discovered that other items were missing.

Police say that from all indications, entry and exit were gained through the northern door of the one-storey concrete structure.

Investigations are ongoing.