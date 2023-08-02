Police issue wanted bulletin for ‘Killa’ for murder of Paradise guard

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for Ossaffo Chester, called ‘Killa,’ who investigators say is responsible for the death of Gerald Anthony Sobers, popularly known as ‘Eddie’ of Paradise, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

According to the Police, Chester’s last known address is Lot 60 Friendship.

Sobers was reportedly shot on July 3 and died three weeks after he was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

In fact, the dead man’s sister Joyann Sobers told Nightly News on Wednesday morning that her brother’s death would not be just another statistic.

Detectives working on the case said that based on their report Sobers and his attacker, both of whom worked as security guards, were involved in a scuffle weeks ago at a worksite.

Later that same day, while Sobers visited his aunt, the assailant walked up to him and shot him after an exchange of words. He then fled the scene.

The 25-year-old security guard sustained a gunshot wound to his neck. He was paralysed from the shoulder down as a result of the gunshot wound and was eventually placed on a life support machine.

He succumbed on July 29. An autopsy conducted on Wednesday morning proved that the 25-year-old security guard died because of the gunshot injury.

