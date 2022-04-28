Police looking for Businessman who ‘accidentally’ shot GRA’s 1.3M Scanner

On Thursday, during his visit to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Camp Street Branch to conduct business, a 55-year-old Businessman of Harlem, West Coast Demerara landed himself in hot water.

According to police headquarters, the man lodged his firearm at the Security Guard Hut and retained his magazine with rounds.

The firearm was collected by a Police performing duties in the guard hut and the businessman then went into the GRA building where he conducted his business and returned to the guard hut at about 15:43hrs and retrieved his firearm.

Police said that after collecting the gun and inserting the magazine into the firearm, a round went off and struck the lower part on the northern side of the scanner which is situated in the guard hut. The scanner is valued $1,300,000.

After the round hit the scanner, the businessman exited the guard hut and went away.

Efforts to contact the businessman have been unsuccessful thus far. Investigations are in progress.