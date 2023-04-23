Police looking for “red pickup” after woman killed in hit-and-run accident at Vergenoegen

Selena Sooklall, 45, of Vergenoegen, East Bank Esseequibo (EBE), was killed on Saturday night following a hit-and-run accident on the Vergenoegen Public Road.

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said that at about 22:55 h, Samantha Manohar was driving motorcar PKK 6534 when she observed Sooklall in a kneeling position on the southern carriageway of the Vergenoegen Public Road.

Manohar said she then slowed down her vehicle, and before she could stop, a red motor pickup behind her overtook her and collided with the 45-year-old woman, dragging her about 50 feet away.

Manohar added that the pickup stopped a few feet from the pedestrian, after which the driver drove away in a western direction.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian received injuries to her head and body. Her motionless body was picked up from the road and escorted to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators observed several CCTV cameras in the area, and the footage will be reviewed.

The body of the woman was taken to Ezekiel Funeral Parlour for storage. Investigations are ongoing.

