Police nab 2nd prisoner who kicked down prison van door

Roughly five days after he escaped from a prison van, Ryan Wilson was captured today at Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

This publication understands that at about 10:50h, ranks acting on information received went to Bushy Park, where they saw Wilson.

He was arrested, told of the allegation, and cautioned. Wilson was escorted to Leonora Police Station, where he is in custody awaiting charges.

Only on Monday, Shamar Singh, 22, who had also escaped, turned himself over to law enforcement officials.

According to reports, Singh contacted his mother, Diane Singh, and asked her to collect him at GPL at Vreed-en-Hoop, since he wanted to turn himself over to the Police.

Captured: Shamar Wilson

In light of this, his mother picked him up, took him to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, and handed him over to the Police. He was rearrested and is in Police custody.

On Friday last, Singh and Wilson, called ‘Pepsi,’ kicked open the prison van door at the eastern end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge and escaped while being transported to the Lusignan Prison.

The duo was in custody for the offence of simple larceny and possession of narcotics.

