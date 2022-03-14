Police nab illegal firearms at Ann’s Grove, ECD, man arrested

A 37-year-old machine operator and resident of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara is now behind bars after police ranks on Monday found one .32 pistol with serial number filed off along with three live rounds of ammunition in his possession.

Ranks were carrying out an intelligence led operation at ‘Middle Walk’, Ann’s Grove at the time of the bust.

The suspect was placed in custody at the Cove and John Police Station and the firearm lodged.

A total of 71 firearms were recovered by the police during last year, 2021, comprising 36 pistols, 18 revolvers and 17 shotguns.

Police say they several firearms have been recovered so far this year.