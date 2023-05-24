Police nab robbery suspect with stolen items 

Police in Region Three have arrested a suspect, who allegedly broke into the house of a 24-year-old unemployed woman of Hydronie Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and stole a number of items.

The incident occurred between 21:00 h on Tuesday and 06:00h on Wednesday.

HGP Nightly News understands that the 28-year-old suspect broke into the woman’s home and stole a quantity of female clothing valued at $25,000, one engine valued at $150,000 and a number of electric tools.

Reports are that the woman resides in a two-storey building, and the bottom flat is used as storage.

The victim said she secured the lower flat of her home at around 21:00h last night and went to bed.

When she made checks this morning, she discovered the items missing, and on making further checks, she found a window on the lower flat was opened.

The Police were summoned, and based on the information received, the suspect was tracked down and contacted at Bushy Park, Parika.

He had a white salt bag that was searched, and the missing items were recovered.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to Parika Police Station, where the items were lodged.

He later admitted to committing the offence. He was placed into custody pending further investigation.

