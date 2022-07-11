Police nab Teen with unlicensed motorcycle

Police nabbed a 19-year-old male of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo on Sunday riding his motorcycle that had no documents.

The teen was intercepted in front of the Two Brothers Gas Station in the area. Police say his motorcycle had no license plate. When questioned further about the motorcycle he was riding, he indicated that he was unlicensed and the motorcycle had no documents.

He was searched and nothing illegal was found on his person. He was subsequently escorted to the Leonora Police Station and placed into custody.