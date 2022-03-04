Police need help to identify body

The general public’s help is needed by the Guyana Police Force to identify the body of a male of Amerindian descent, who was found motionless at Barama Line Baramita with

injuries to his left side face.

The body was clad in a dark long sleeve jersey, chartreuse green trunks, and a pair of grey long boots on his feet.

He is fair in complexion, medium built about 5’5″ in height. His average age is early 20’s.

The body is presently lying at the Port Kaituma Public Hospital Mortuary for identification and Post Mortem Examination.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the deceased is asked to contact the police on numbers 620-6836, 625-1453, 226-6978, or 225-8196.