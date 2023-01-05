POLICE NEED TO ENFORCE CHILD RESTRAINT LAW, SAYS ROAD SAFETY COUNCIL

“An infant was tragically killed in a car accident on the Mahaica Public Road on Monday, prompting the Guyana Road Safety Council to call on the Guyana Police Force to take action.

According to the Council, the incident highlights the importance of enforcing the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, which includes provisions to protect children traveling in vehicles.

“This is a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy,” said Ramona Doorgen, chairperson for the Guyana Road Safety Council. “We must do everything in our power to protect our children when they travel in cars. This means enforcing laws that require car seats and other safety measures for young children, as well as cracking down on reckless driving and other forms of dangerous behavior on the roads.”

The Council urges the Police Force to take a more proactive approach in enforcing the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act and to work with community leaders and other stakeholders to educate the public about the importance of road safety.

“We cannot let another innocent life be lost due to a preventable car accident,” said Doorgen. “It’s up to all of us to do our part to make our roads safer for everyone, and that starts with enforcing the laws that are already in place.

