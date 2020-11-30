Police open additional lane to pull traffic out of Georgetown

In order to pull traffic out of the capital city (Georgetown), the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced another lane has been opened leading from Ramp Road (Ruimveldt) through Houston (East Bank Demerara).

According to the GPF, the stretch of road from Rahaman’s Park, passing Meadow Bank Wharf, Banks DIH and Guyana Relief Council to Ramp Road will be facilitating vehicles travelling in both directions in that vicinity.

“Once the traffic heading south reaches Rahaman’s Park (AT THE CHRISTMAS TREE), motorists are advised to proceed with caution and follow all directions of traffic officers who will be at that junction assisting in the incident free merging of the traffic onto the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Highway so they can continue their journey south on the East Bank Demerara.”

HGP Nightly News understands that the “merging” will take place at the Houston Bridge (Old entrance to Gafoors), EBD.