POLICE PRESS RELEASE: Suspects arrested, confessed to setting GECOM’s building in Linden on fire

The Guyana Police Force has made a significant breakthrough in the investigation surrounding the setting on fire of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) building at Lot 2 Burnham Drive, Wismar, Linden which occurred on July 14th, 2020.

On Monday 5th July 2021, Teon February called ‘Nut’, age 23 years and a laborer of Lot G 5 Canvas City, Wismar Linden; and Marlon Hunter called ‘Bushy’, age 21 years and hails from 4th Street, Silver Town, Wismar Linden were arrested in relation to the said matter and other matters. Both February and Hunter will be charged with the above mentioned offence

On 2021-07-07, at about 18:00 hours, a video interview was conducted with Teon February in relation to the said matter (setting fire to the GECOM building in Linden), during which he admitted being involved. According to February, he was contacted by one ‘Murgie’ whose correct name is Bryon Kendall of Wismar, Linden on the night of 13th July 2020 and Kendall told him that he wanted him to burn the GECOM building. February said he then told his cousin Marlon Hunter to join him and on the said night sometime after 22:00 hours, Kendall picked them up in a silver Note motor car and they drove to Burnham Drive where Kendall pointed out the building to them.

February said Kendall told him that he wanted the building to burn the same night and that he would give them $150,000 on completion of the task. Kendall gave them a yellow five-gallon bottle of gas which he had in his car trunk at the time and then left. February said they hid the gas in some nearby bushes a short distance from the GECOM building and they went home. About 12 midnight on 14th July 2020 he and his cousin Marlon left on foot. On arrival, they collected the gas, entered the compound from a side gate and gained access to the GECOM building from the back door.

February said they then went to what appeared to be a storeroom in the upper flat of the building where he threw the gas and lit the room on fire. After setting the room on fire, there was an explosion which causes them to receive burns on their feet.

February said they escaped the scene and went home using the same route they took to get to the building. On their arrival home, he said his three cousins, Tasha, Tash and Talla were home. February said they told them (cousins) what had transpired and Tasha assisted them with tending to the burns. The same night Kendall went to their home and gave him (February) $75,000 which he gave to his cousin Marlon Hunter.

The following morning, Kendall gave him the other $75,000. After that date, February said he saw Kendall several times but he did not say anything about the incident. He added that Kendall told him that the reason for burning the building was because GECOM was taking too long to swear in Mr David Granger.

Marlon Hunter was next interviewed on camera and he supported the story told by February. Investigations are in progress. Kendall was arrested today (7/8/2021). Police investigators are also pursuing an official in Linden who is said to be the intellectual author behind the burning of the GECOM building.