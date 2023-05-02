Police probing death of De Willem man 

Police in Regional Division Three are continuing their investigations into the death of Sunnyramperal Persaud, called ‘Papo,’ a 51-year-old unemployed man of Lot 61 De Willem, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The incident occurred at Kastev Street, Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD, between April 29 and 30.

Investigators observed that the deceased was seen lying on his stomach in a crouching position on the concrete pathway next to a fence in front of a yard on Kastev Street.

At about 07:40 h on Sunday, a 56-year-old woman was going to church when she observed the deceased’s body in front of her yard, and she brought it to the attention of her husband, who summoned the Police.

It was observed that the body bore black-and-blue marks on the stomach area, bruises to the lower back, the lower left side of the abdomen and the right elbow.

According to a relative of the now-deceased man, he was an alcoholic.

The body was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where it was pronounced dead on arrival by a Doctor. It was then taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Like this: Like Loading...