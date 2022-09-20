POLICE PROBING THEFT OF $400M WORTH OF RAW GOLD

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has confirmed that CID HQ is conducting a probe in relation to the theft of raw gold amounting to $400,000,000.

Several persons are currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

The gold was stolen from a Businesswoman sometime between the period December 2021 and January 2022.

Investigators were able to recover 3 motor vehicles: 2 cars and 1 canter, as well as a quantity of raw gold.

Two subordinate officers stationed in Berbice are also in police custody assisting with the investigation.