Police raids in 6 communities lead to arrest of 14 persons

A total of 14 persons were arrested on Saturday (today) by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) during raids executed in six (6) locations throughout the capital city.

Although the police are yet to state why those persons were arrested, the GPF noted that the 14 individuals age between 19 years and 32 years.

The raid exercises were conducted by ranks of Regional Division 4 “A” in Duke Street, Kingston, “D” Field, Sophia, Albouystown, Middle Road, La Penitence, Independence Boulevard and in Tiger Bay.

Investigations continue.