Police Rank Charged for Discharging Firearm

Police Constable #21302, Cleveland Williams was on Tuesday charged with two counts of Discharging a Firearm Within 100 Yards of a Public Way, committed on 11th June, 2022 at Golden Grove and at Paradise, ECD.

The matters were called at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charges were read to Constable Williams, who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department at Brickdam Police Station, and of Lot 52 6th Street Paradise, East Coast Demerara.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 on each charge.

The matters were adjourned to 2nd August, 2022 @ 9am for disclosure.