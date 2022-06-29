Police rank injured during confrontation with protestors at Golden Grove

A police rank was injured today during the confrontation between members of the Joint Services and violent protestors at Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara.

The rank is currently seeking medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The injured rank, along with other members of the Joint Services were at the time trying to clear the ECD roadway that the protestors blocked during a day of confrontation where they lit fires, use threathening language and blocked the roadway at several points.

There were also reports of several persons being robbed at the Lusignan and Mon Repos market areas.

The road has since been cleared and members of the Joint Services are on the ground to monitor the roadway to mitigate against any further acts of crime or damage to state property.

The Guyana Police Force is appealing to persons to avoid creating further diaturbances and breaches to the peace.