Police rank nabs minibus passenger with 6,764 grams of marijuana in West Berbice

An alert cop travelling in a minibus earlier today on the West Coast of Berbice has led to the arrest of a passenger who had 6,764 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Details are as follows:

A Police Constable reported that around 8:00hrs this morning (17th September, 2022) he joined a minibus #BAC 4952 at Lovely Lass village, WCB en route to work at the Mahaicony Police Station.

During the journey, the Police rank said he received “a high scent of marijuana”.

As a result, he communicate with another rank who was on duty at Mahaicony Police Station.

At about 08 :41 hrs, the rank stopped the said minibus on the Mahaicony Public Road and asked the passengers to take possession of their personal belongings.

Two travelling bags (one black and one multi -coloured) were left under the second to last seat in the minibus.

The rank asked who the bags belonged to and the driver pointed out a 26-year-old passenger, Earl Vanlewin, who is a miner and lives at Moruca in Region 1.

The rank took possession of the two bags and carried out searches where four wrapped parcels were found containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was told of the offence, arrested and cautioned. He said he collected the two bags from a man in Rosignol and he was taking the bags to a man in Georgetown.

Earl Vanlewin and the suspected cannabis were escorted to Mahaicony Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed and it amounted to 6,764 grams.

The cannabis was sealed and lodged.

Earl Vanlewin was placed in custody, and is slated to be charged.

Commander for Regional Division #5 Mr. Kurleigh Simon said statements were obtained and investigations are in progress.