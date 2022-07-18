Police Rank Pelted to eye with brick, remains hospitalized

Lance Corporal 21013 Edmondson who is stationed at the Dem Amstel Police Station was allegedly wounded, according to Regional Division #3, Assistant Commissioner Mr. Mahendra Siwnarine.

The incident occurred on Saturday at about 18:15 hrs, at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara.

“Enquires disclosed that L/Cpl Edmondson was on traffic patrol duty in the vicinity of Anna Catherina with a Force motor cycle when he observed a white Motor Canter #GDD 5340, driven by Daniel Singh called ‘Anand’, a labourer, who was acting in a suspicious manner. As a result, he stopped the said motor Canter and ask the driver to produce his license and other relevant documents. The driver drove away and L/ Cpl Edmondson chased behind him and apprehended him at his residence in Anna Catherina, where the driver’s father and sister allegedly held onto Edmondson and the Canter driver picked up a piece of brick and threw it towards L/Cpl Edmondson which hit him to his right eye causing him to received injuries.” Police headquarters noted.

They then went into their house and closed the doors. The police rank was then taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by the ranks of the Police Anti-Crime Patrol, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital and later went to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where a CT scan was done and he was admitted as a patient in the male surgical ward.

The suspect was later arrested and the Canter was taken to Leonora Police Station. The suspect is slated to be charged this week.

Investigations are on going.