POLICE RANKS ABUSED THEIR POWER BY UNLAWFULLY ARRESTING PNCR OFFICIALS – DARREN WADE

According to Antonio Dey, Attorney At Law Darren Wade has accused the police of utilizing their power inappropriately by arresting Peoples’ National Congress Reform (PNC/R) officials who were protecting the property rights of the Lethem Office in Region 9.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on