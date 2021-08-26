Police ranks assaulted by woman in Parika after being a noise nuisance



Police on Wednesday night were called to Parika Façade East Bank Essequibo between 21:00hrs and 21:30hrs after reports of noise nuisance in the area by a woman playing loud music.

Upon arrival, ranks were greeted by loud music coming from the premises of the suspect.

The police stated that the suspect along with three other persons were drinking alcohol and became aggressive when warned by ranks. However, the woman continued her disorderly behaviour cursing and physically assaulting ranks.

The music set amplifier was seized and taken to Parika Police Station and lodged.

Further investigations are in progress.

Related