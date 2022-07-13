Police Ranks Complete Law Enforcement And Community Outreach Course In El Salvador

Four ranks from the Guyana Police Force were taken strategically from different divisions and departments to complete a Law Enforcement and Community Outreach Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador.

The course was taught over a forty (40) hours period and had students from Argentina, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guyana, and El Salvador as participants. The course ran from June 20th to June 24th, 2022.

The four Police ranks are Michael Clarke – Police Sergeant stationed at Mahdia Police Station in Regional Division # 8 as the Subordinate Officer in Charge; Julian Griffith – Police Sergeant stationed at Ruimveldt Police Station 4 (A) as the Subordinate Officer in Charge; Woman Police Sergeant Kennie Haney stationed at Police Day Care Centre, Eve Leary as the Subordinate Officer in Charge; and Melissa Rodney-Legall – Woman Detective Corporal stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, Narcotics Branch.

The Guyana delegation comprised of a fifth participant – namely, Bibi Rahaman who is attached to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The course instructors were from the F.B.I, namely Lorie Campbell, Sharon Mentkowski and Todd Lindren. The ranks were exposed to various topics such as the Importance of Community Outreach, the Role of Law enforcement and Community Outreach, the Role and characteristics of Community Outreach Coordinator, Benefits for law Enforcement Communication Skills, Project Workshop, Admin, Valuing Diversity, Strategies, and Tools for Engagement, Adult Outreach, Strategies for Teen Outreach, Strategies for Outreach for Children, and Developing a Community Outreach Programme or Event.

One of the participants, Sergeant Griffith noted that the course broadened his knowledge and understanding of the important of community outreaches. He promised to move forward with the newly gained knowledge to aid in the ongoing efforts by the GPF to build unity and partnership between the Police and communities.

“The course was very edifying, we gained a lot of knowledge which will assist us in strengthening our community relationship with the public. So I think that I would have gained a lot, myself and colleagues, and I will share my knowledge and experience with my colleagues,” Sergeant Griffith noted.

Upon conclusion of the course, closing remarks were given by the Deputy Director of San Salvador International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) Mr. Carl Berkett, and F.B.I Instructor Lorie Campbell after which there was a field trip organized by the El Salvador delegates for all the participants and Instructors, around El Salvador.