Police recapture Georgetown Prison “B” Escapee in Region Three

A 47-year-old prisoner who had escaped from the Georgetown Prison “B” (Holding Bay) last year was on Tuesday (today) recaptured by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in the Ruby village, Region Three ( Essequibo Islands- West Demerara).

According to a brief statement from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the prison escapee was identified as Phillip Jhagroo, and he was apprehended by policemen around 07:00h today.

Jhagroo had escaped from the Georgetown Prison “B” on November 21, 2020.

He was charged criminally for escaping from lawful custody.