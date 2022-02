A Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara man, alleges police brutality, which landed his son in the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation nursing critical injuries to his face. The man further alleges that the police then recklessly drove his minibus, damaging it beyond repair while he was in custody for driving under the influence. However, the police’s version is that the man’s son crashed the vehicle, sustaining his injuries. Temika Rodney has the details of this debacle.

Related