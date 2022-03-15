Police release details surrounding Fatal accident in Region 6

Police in Regional Division #6 are reporting a fatal accident which occurred on Tuesday 15th March 2022 about 03:15hrs on the Number One Public Road Corentyne Berbice involving motor lorry #GZZ 4440 owned and driven by Herman Singh age 47 years of lot 7 Johanna South Black Bush Polder Corentyne Berbice and motorcar # PSS 1682 owner unknown and driven by Latchman Sukhan (deceased) age 20 years of lot 333 Ankerville Port Mourant Corentyne Berbice and occupant Yujisteer Puran (deceased) age 26 years of lot 50 D Crawford Street Rosehall Corentyne Berbice who was seated in the left front seat.

The driver was escorted to New Amsterdam Public Hospital while the occupant was escorted to Port Mourant Public Hospital where they were both pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

The body of the driver is presently lying at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital Mortuary while the body of the occupant was taken to Ramoo Funeral Home Rosehall Corentyne Berbice both awaiting Post Mortem examination

The driver of motor lorry #GZZ 4440 was arrested and is presently in custody at the Albion Police Station and is assisting with the investigation. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the said driver and the same read zero.



(GPF)