Police release statement following shooting death of 23 year old man

Police, at around 14:30 hrs this afternoon went to Haslington New Scheme, East Coast of Demerara where they saw a 23-year-old man, later identified as Quindon Bacchus, with a firearm.

The ranks were at the time carrying out an intelligence-led operation in the area, based on information received earlier in the day. The ranks had made contact with a 22-year-old construction worker who provided certain information. As a result of the information, the worker led the ranks to Bacchus who was in possession of a firearm and intended to sell it to one of the ranks.

The plain-clothes rank, who was armed, made arrangement to purchase the firearm from Bacchus, who left and then returned with the firearm.

In the process of handing over the firearm to the rank, an alarm was raised. As a result, the now deceased man ran in a southern direction and discharged a round in the rank’s direction who drew his service pistol and returned fire.

Bacchus then ran further south and jumped into a yard, and the rank gave chase and while in close proximity, Bacchus discharged several other rounds towards the rank who took cover and returned fire, hitting the now deceased man about his body.

He fell to the ground along with the firearm which was later identified as a .380 pistol and a magazine with one round. The said rank took possession of the firearm and ammunition. The deceased was picked up in a conscious state and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor who pronounced him dead while he was receiving treatment.

At 15:45hrs, the body was taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting Post Mortem Examination. The firearm and ammunition that was recovered was taken to the Cove and John Police Station where it was photographed and dusted for prints.

The construction worker was arrested and taken to the Cove and John Police Station where he was interviewed under camera also a written statement was taken as to what had transpired. He was placed in custody pending investigation.

One .380 spent shell and two 9mm spent shells were recovered at the scene.

Statement taken and others to be submitted.

Investigation in progress.