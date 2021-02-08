Police requesting public’s help in identifying man who was struck down by motorcycle

An unidentified man who appears to be in his 40s and of East Indian descent is now dead after being struck down by a motorcycle along the Rupert Craig Highway, in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy, on Saturday evening.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), which is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the man, stated that around 18:40h on Saturday, a motorcycle which was

Proceeding West along the highway collided with the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross from the southern, to the Northern side of the road.

“Following the collision, both the rider and the unidentified man were picked up in an unconscious state, and rushed to the Georgetown public Hospital where they received medical attention. The pedestrian however, succumbed to his injuries about 18:55hrs that evening.”

Anyone with information leading to his identification is asked to contact the Guyana Police Force on telephone numbers: 268-2353, 268-2223, 268-2298, 268-2222, 268-2328, 268-2329, 225-3650, 226-1929, 911 or the nearest Police Station.