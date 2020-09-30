Police say that during today Wednesday September 30, 2020 Officials of NICIL/GUYSUCO went to the Village of Success East Coast Demerara to have discussions with a number of persons who have sought to illegally occupy Lands owned by NICIL, in a further effort over the past months to have them removed peacefully.

Police Ranks had accompanied the Officials to ensure that there was no breach of the peace.

During this engagement persons became aggressive and hostile towards the Officials and the Police Ranks and began throwing a bombardment of missiles at them.

This continued despite the Police calling on the citizens to desist from such activities. As a result the Police resorted to the use of Tear gas, Smoke and Rubber Bullets to maintain Law and Order.

Subsequent to the shots the crowd brought forward a male you who was injured by the rubber bullets. He was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he is receiving medical attention. His injuries are not regarded as life threatening.