Police says abused woman, 28, kills lover who pursued her with knife

A 28-year-old female is accused of murdering her common-law husband and father of their three children, Anthony ‘Max’ Pakanram in Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Sunday at 16:15 hours during a domestic scuffle in which the deceased initially armed himself with a knife, police said.

Police disclosed in a statement that the deceased and the suspect were in a common-law relationship with three children together and that the deceased had a history of violence towards the suspect.

On Saturday, police said the suspect and the deceased had a misunderstanding which caused the deceased to physically assault the suspect who moved out of their shared home to her parents home at Old Road, Providence.

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, police said that at about 15:30 hours, the deceased went to the said location and an argument ensued.

“He became angry and armed himself with a knife. Despite the suspect trying to flee, the victim cornered her and a scuffle ensued. In the melee, the suspect then heard the victim groan and saw him bleeding from the neck. As they parted, he walked a short distance and collapsed. He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre by family members where he died while receiving medical care. The body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting PME,” the police further stated.

This is the second domestic-related incident within 24 hours in which a female injures the male.

Police said that on Sunday a 20-year-old female went on the run after stabbing her 18-year-old boyfriend at his Lethem home because he told her about ending their relationship.

The victim has been identified as Brandon Bailey of Tabatinga Drive, Lethem, Central Rupununi.

According to a police press release, the victim and suspect are in a relationship and on Sunday at 17:45 hours, the suspect returned home when the victim told her that he wanted to end the relationship.

Police said the suspect became annoyed and went into the home, armed herself with a knife and dealt the victim two stabs to his right arm and one to the left arm.

After being stabbed, police said the man ran over to his cousin’s home, who subsequently took him to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he was treated by a doctor and sent away.

Checks were made for the suspect but she was not located.

Investigation in progress.