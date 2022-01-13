POLICE SEEKING SUSPECT IN ALLEGED RAPE OF MINOR

On Christmas day last, the Guyana Police Force received a report of an alleged rape which was reported to have occured on 17 September 2020.

The victim has been identified as a female under the age of 16 years old.

According to the victim, on the 17 September 2020, the suspect who appears to have been known by the victim, took her into a house where he committed the act of rape on her. According to the victim, the suspect then continued to call her mobile phone inviting her out.

Some time later, the victim confided in her mother about what had happened with the suspect and a report was made at the police station on 25 December 2021.

According to the Guyana Police Force, efforts are currently being made to have the suspect arrested as investigations into the matter continue.