Police seize gun after men open fire indiscriminately at Eccles 

Police are on the hunt for two men who allegedly discharged a firearm indiscriminately at Eccles Industrial Estate, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Saturday.

On Sunday night, a video of the shooting made its rounds on social media, and the Police said that ranks made checks based on descriptive information and went to a business place in Eccles.

Upon arrival at the business place, the law enforcement officers found a firearm along with matching rounds of ammunition.

“Two suspects are being sought,” the Police said, noting that an investigation is ongoing.

