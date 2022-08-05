POLICE SEIZE OVER TWO THOUSAND GRAMS OF CANNABIS SEIZED IN SWAN VILLAGE

Approximately 2,453 grams of cannabis was confiscated on Thursday, August 4, 2022 during an operation at Swan, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Police Headquarters in a statement noted that ranks attached to the Timehri Police Station were at the time conducting raid exercises in several villages on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, when they visited Swan Village and a search was conducted in the bushes in the vicinity of Marudi Creek.

During the search, the ranks unearthed three black plastic bags all containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The narcotics was taken to the Timehri Police Station, where it was weighed and amounted to 2,453 grams.

No one was arrested, investigations continue.