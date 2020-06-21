Police Sergeant dead after losing control of speeding car, slamming into multiple vehicles

A 25-year-old Police Sergeant is now dead after he allegedly lost control of his car and slammed into multiple vehicles along with spare parts that were on display at an Auto Sales company.

The now dead cop was said to have been speeding at the time of the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Sergeant #21873 Lakhan Persaud of Lot 5 Columbia village, Essequibo Coast.

Prior to his death, Persaud had been attached to the Police Finance Office at the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Reports are that around 13:35h today at the Land of Plenty Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Persaud had been driving motorcar (PRR 5764)

proceeding South on the Eastern lane reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

He lost control of the car (PRR 5764) and collided with several motor vehicles and spare parts which were being “showcased” in front of the business premises of “Balram Kawal’s Auto Sales.”

Persons in the vicinity of the accident rushed to aid the cop and transported him to the Suddie Public Hospital but it was too late. Sergeant Persaud was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations into the matter are still ongoing.