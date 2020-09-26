Police Statement on Investigations into Allegations of Criminal Conduct by Chief Elections Officer and Others in Relation to March 2 Elections

See below full statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF):

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) hereby notifies the general public that investigations in relation to allegations of criminal conduct by Chief Elections Officer Mr. Keith Lowenfield and others during the post-March 2, 2020 elections incidents are continuing.

As a consequence, on September 26, 2020, at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, Police investigators arrested Mr. Lowenfield and put several allegations to him in the presence of his Attorney.

After being told of the allegations, Mr. Lowenfield exercised his right to remain silent.

Thereafter, a confrontation was held between him and a witness and once again Mr. Lowenfield opted to remain silent.

Having concluded other aspects of the investigative process, Mr. Lowenfield was released on station bail on the condition that he reports to the CID Headquarters on September 28, 2020.

The Police are continuing their investigations.