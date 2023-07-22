POLICE STATIONS MUST BE CONDUCIVE TO COMPLAINANTS; HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER TELLS RANKS – AT SYMPOSIUM

At the annual Police Officers’ Symposium, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, emphasized the importance of making the public feel welcome at police stations. He addressed the gathering, expressing the government’s commitment to fostering better relations between the police force and the community they serve.

The Minister highlighted the significance of creating an atmosphere of trust and approachability within the police stations, aiming to enhance the public’s confidence in law enforcement agencies. By promoting a welcoming environment, the police force can strengthen its connection with the community and encourage citizens to cooperate and openly engage with officers.

